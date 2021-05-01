Ohio State Buckeyes: Miamisburg grad Josh Myers drafted by Green Bay Packers

Myers is the 25th Ohio State player drafted by the Packers and the first since Linsley was a fifth-round pick in 2014.

Merle Wendt, an All-American end, was the first Buckeye drafted by the Packers when they chose him in the sixth round in 1937.

Ohio State has had at least one offensive lineman drafted six years in a row, a streak that began with Butler High School graduate Taylor Decker going to the Lions in the first round of the 2016 draft.

Myers is the fourth OSU center to be taken in that time, joining Pat Elflein, Billy Price and Michael Jordan.

The six-year streak is the longest for the Buckeyes since an eight-year streak from 1963-70.

A local offensive lineman has been drafted three years in a row.

Last season, Ross High School graduate Simon Stepaniak was taken 209th overall by the Green Bay Packers.

In 2019, Milton-Union’s Wes Martin was chosen by the Washington Redskins with the 29th pick in the fourth round.

Stepaniak and Martin were both college standouts at Indiana.

Previously in this draft, the Bengals chose Fairfield grad Jackson Carman in the second round.