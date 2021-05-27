Ohio State Buckeyes: Kickoff time set for season opener, other games

The kickoff times for the first three Ohio State football games of the season are now known.
The Buckeyes will begin the season at Minnesota at 8 p.m. on Sept. 2 (a Thursday night).
A week later, they will be at home to take on Oregon at noon, and a Sept. 18 home game against Tulsa is set to kick off at 3:30 p.m.
The first two games will be on FOX while the third will be on FS1.
Game six, a visit from Maryland, will kick off at noon on a channel to be determined. That is also homecoming weekend.
The only other game time made public so far is the traditional season finale against Michigan. The Buckeyes and Wolverines will kick off at noon in Ann Arbor on Fox.