Ohio State Buckeyes: Lakota West grad to compete for right tackle spot

Michalski was the backup left tackle last season while Tshabola broke into the two-deep at right guard despite not arriving until summer workouts.

A very early commitment to Ohio State’s 2022 recruiting class, Tshabola came in somewhat under the radar, especially for a four-star prospect who was the No. 104 player nationally in his class, but fans might want to start getting to know him because the staff is high on his future.

“Tegra got a lot of (second team) reps for us last year,” Day said. “We see a lot of potential in Tegra, and you know I think every rep you get in Tegra is gonna to pay off in the long run. I think it’s a really good investment. Hoping that he can make a push.”

Michalski also was a four-star recruit, though at No. 306 nationally he was not as highly regarded coming out of Floyds Knob, Ind., in 2021.

“This is a big year for him,” Day said. “This is year three and so again, I don’t think we’ll get an idea until we put the pads on, but even then, we were talking about it as an offensive staff at this time last year and even into the middle and towards the end of spring our guys had a hard time blocking our front.

“I think they did a great job closing the gap throughout the summer.”