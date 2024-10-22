Ohio State Buckeyes: Left tackle lost for the season

The junior had been one of the Buckeyes’ best blockers, but Day said they plan to move forward with junior Zen Michalski the rest of the season.

“Thought he stepped up and did a nice job in the Oregon game,” Day said Tuesday when he met the media for the first time in preparation for Ohio State’s homecoming game against Nebraska on Saturday. “He’s a veteran guy who’s played a lot of football here in the program. Not as much in games, but he goes against really good players every day in practice. So I think he was able to go into that game in a big environment and build confidence coming out of it.”

The coaching staff also will consider contingency plans such as moving guard Donovan Jackson or Tegra Tshabola to tackle and inserting Austin Siereveld at guard.

The 6-foot-6, 319-pound Michalski was a four-star prospect in the class of 2021 coming out of Floyds Knob, Ind.

He took a redshirt in 2021 and lettered the past two seasons, when he also earned Academic All-Big Ten recognition.

Day said the Buckeyes will also be without No. 2 tight end Will Kacmarek for an extended period of time, though he did not identify the senior’s injury.

While senior Gee Scott Jr. is the team’s No. 1 tight end, Kacmarek was carving out a role as one of the team’s better blockers at that position.

Day said Jelani Thurman and Bennett Christian will have to take more reps in his place.

SATURDAY’S GAME

Nebraska at Ohio State, Noon, FOX, 1410