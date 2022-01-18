Ohio State Buckeyes: Long-time staffer receives promotion

Alford has produced four NFL Draft picks at Ohio State, starting with Ezekiel Elliott in the spring of 2016. He was the No. 4 overall pick after being named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year in 2015.

Mike Weber, J.K. Dobbins and Sermon also were drafted, and Dobbins became the first OSU back to eclipse the 2,000-yard mark in 2019.

Last season, true freshman TreVeyon Henderson broke Archie Griffin’s single-game freshman rushing record with 270 yards against Tulsa and finished with 1,248 yards on the ground.

Alford’s promotion comes on the heels of an overall reshaping of the Ohio State coaching staff.

Justin Frye became the team’s new offensive line coach (along with the title associate head coach for offense) last week while most of the defensive staff has turned over.

Jim Knowles became the new defensive coordinator Jan. 2, and Tim Walton and Perry Eliano were hired last week to coach the secondary.

Day also promoted receivers coach Brian Hartline to passing game coordinator while Kevin Wilson remains offensive coordinator and tight ends coach.

Ohio State also announced Matt Guerrieri has joined the staff as a senior analyst and advisor.

Guerrieri is a northeast Ohio native who previously worked with Knowles at Duke for six seasons.

While in Durham, Guerrieri primarily coached safeties, and his pupils included All-American Jeremy Cash, a transfer from Ohio State who enjoyed a decorated career for the Blue Devils.

Guerrieri spent 10 total seasons in Durham, where he became co-defensive coordinator after Knowles left to become defensive coordinator at Oklahoma State in 2018.