Ohio State: Massage therapist targeted football players for sexual relationships

Ohio State Director of Athletics Gene Smith said the university felt the report should be publicized both as a matter of following sunshine laws and to provide a cautionary tale to athletes around the country who could be vulnerable to exploitation through social media or other means.

He also praised the reaction of the players who submitted to interviews during the investigation.

“I’m thankful that our student-athletes, coaches and staff were honest, forthright and open during our investigation,” Smith said, “and I’m really thankful they maintained confidentiality affording the investigation to be able to operate without distraction and with integrity.”

The investigation took place in March of this year, although the State Medical Board of Ohio initially received a complaint in March 2020.

The massage therapist agreed to surrender her certificate to practice massage therapy in a letter dated March 30.

“Our first concern and top priority is for the safety and well-being of our student-athletes,” the department of athletics said in a statement accompanying the report. “Within days of learning of these allegations, the university quickly launched an independent investigation of the matter. An experienced legal and compliance resource, Barnes & Thornburg, led the independent investigation, and has completed its work. Barnes & Thornburg found that no university or athletic department staff had knowledge of the massage therapist’s activities. Her actions were part of a scheme to exploit football student-athletes and were in violation of her state license.”

The investigation found the massage therapist, who had been licensed since 2009, used her profession as a way to get close to players.

She even portrayed herself to some recruits on National Signing Day as being an Ohio State massage therapist, but in reality she did not have any affiliation with the school or the athletic department.

At times, she used social media to contact players, but she also got to know others by cultivating a friendship with one in particular who was not identified.

That helped her get to know more members of the team, some of whom she was able to persuade to allow her to massage them. When massaging them, she would initiate sexual activity, but players who were interviewed reported she would stop if they objected.

Although this person was not one of them, Ohio State does have licensed massage therapists who work with the team. Smith said they are independent contractors who must go through compliance training, and they work under chaperone.