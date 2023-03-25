Ohio State Buckeyes: McCord rallies offense in scrimmage

McCord hit Jayden Ballard on a pump-and-go for a 50-yard score on the first play. Then Brown, working with the second team, found Kaleb Brown for a big play down the middle to set up a short touchdown run by Chip Trayanum.

“It was practice six, and one of the things we’ve been talking about is competing so you heard it over and over again,” head coach Ryan Day said when it was over. “Whether it was individual drills, team drills, seven on seven, red zone pass, the goal line tackle early in practice. So that’s what we were trying to do.

“The guys were into it. We’ll look at the film and the execution, but I thought overall the effort was there and the competitive nature was there.”

Other observations from the practice, which lasted close to 2 1/2 hours and took place in front of a fairly large audience that included player families and recruits: