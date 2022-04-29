Ohio State Buckeyes: New York Jets pick Garrett Wilson in NFL Draft

The streak is over.
The New York Jets selected Garrett Wilson out of Ohio State with the No. 10 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday night in Las Vegas after taking cornerback Ahmad Gardner from Cincinnati with the No. 4 pick.
Wilson is the first Buckeye receiver to be picked in the first round since Anthony Gonzalez and Ted Ginn Jr. in 2007.
Wilson was a first-team All-American last season when he caught 70 passes for 1,054 yards and 12 touchdowns.
He is eighth in Ohio State history with 143 receptions and 10th with 2,213 receiving yards while his 23 touchdown catches rank seventh.
Wilson was the second receiver drafted Thursday night after the Atlanta Falcons picked Drake London out of USC with the No. 8 pick.
At least one Ohio State receiver has been drafted in five of the last seven drafts, including two each in 2015, ‘16, ‘17 and ‘19.
Wilson is the 10th Buckeye receiver drafted in that time and 21st since 2000.
He became the 45th receiver from Ohio State drafted in the common era, which began in 1967.
Ohio State’s other common era first-round receivers are Wilson’s teammate Chris Olave, Joey Galloway, Terry Glenn, David Boston, Michael Jenkins, Santonio Holmes, Gonzalez and Ginn.
That impressive group that does not even include Paul Warfield, who was primarily a halfback at Ohio State but went to the Browns with the No. 11 pick in 1964 and became a Pro Football Hall of Famer.
Since Ginn and Gonzalez went in the first round in 2007, 12 Ohio State receivers were drafted, including five in the second round.
