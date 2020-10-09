Ohio State Buckeyes: Northmont grad talks life as police officer

How did OSU/athletics prepare you for what you are dealing with? Ohio State prepared me in several ways. The first being, how to handle adversity. I learned that things will not always be easy and there are definitely times of turmoil or despair, but this is when it is most important to stick to your strengths. Secondly, Ohio State instilled that ‘team’ is most important and to simply do your job. In this situation we are all dealing with, we have to do our jobs and control what we can control.

What has this pandemic been like for you? Life for everyone has changed, and that goes for law enforcement as well. With so much interaction with communities, we see some of the effects and stresses COVID-19 has put on people. While we’re doing our jobs, we also have to let others do theirs, though, and not be so critical of one another so much.