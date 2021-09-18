Ohio State Buckeyes: One key defender out, another a game-time decision for Tulsa

Harry Miller, who was expected to be the Buckeyes’ starting center, is out again this week. That means Luke Wypler will again start in the middle for an Ohio State offensive line looking to re-establish itself after a so-so performance last week against Oregon.

Also out are running back Marcus Crowley, receiver Kamryn Babb, defensive linemen Tyler Friday and Noah Potter, defensive backs Jaylen Johnson and Josh Proctor, linebacker Mitchell Melton, offensive linemen Jakob James, Trey Leroux, Ryan Smith and Toby Wilson.

Proctor, Johnson and Friday are out for the season while Mitchell has been described as a long-term injury.