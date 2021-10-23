Ohio State Buckeyes: Pair of running backs out against Indiana

Ohio State will face Indiana on Saturday night a bit short-handed at running back.
The school announced prior to the game Master Teague III and Marcus Crowley are unavailable because of unspecified injuries.
That presumably makes Miyan Williams the primary backup to TreVeyon Henderson, the true freshman who took over as the starting running back in the third week of the season after Williams started the first two games.
Williams missed the past two games, and Day acknowledged during Ohio State’s off week the redshirt freshman was dealign with some kind of health issue.
“He seems to be doing well,” Day said. “I’m looking forward to seeing him get back out there practicing this week and feeling better. He needs to get back in the rhythm of practicing. Once you get healthy and get back on the field, you start to feel better, but until then he probably wants to get going.”
Reserve offensive linemen Harry Miller and Enokk Vimahi are also among those who are unavailable, as is reserve tight end Gee Scott Jr.
All of Ohio State’s projected starting defensive linemen are available after several have been in and out of the lineup off and on the past few weeks.