Ohio State Buckeyes: Reserve QB suspended after arrest for driving while impaired

Ohio State confirmed backup quarterback Jack Miller III has been suspended after being arrested for suspicion of driving while under the influence.
A university spokesperson made the announcement after Miller’s arrest was first reported by Bucknuts.com.
The redshirt freshman was pulled over by Ohio State Highway Patrol on Friday morning and later released with a court summons.
He has been suspended from the team as a result.
The Arizona native has played in four games this season and completed 7 of 14 passes for 101 yards.
He is the third-string QB behind starter C.J. Stroud and Kyle McCord.
The fourth-ranked Buckeyes are scheduled to play at Nebraska at noon Saturday.
