Ohio State football: Area product and a true freshman among players who earned starting jobs

The backup quarterback to start the year will also be a member of the class of 2022.

Here is a closer look:

1. Tegra Tshabola will start at right guard.

The third-year offensive lineman from Lakota West has been one of the steadiest players in the preseason according to his head coach.

“It looks like going in that Tegra will start at right guard for us,” Day said. “He’s had a good preseason. He’s done a nice job.

“We’ll continue to assess it all the way up into the game time. But he’s earned a right to start in this game. I think we’re going to see us playing multiple guys in the offensive line in this game, but he’s been consistent. Now he’s got to go put it on the field and play.”

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

2. Sonny Styles is the new No. 1 weak-side linebacker.

Day said Styles beat fellow junior C.J. Hicks in the competition to replace Steele Chambers, but defensive coordinator Jim Knowles said he views Styles, Hicks and super senior middle linebacker Cody Simon all as starters.

That could mean Hicks regularly spells Simon or Styles in the base 4-2-5 defense, as was the case last year for Simon when Chambers and Tommy Eichenberg were the top two on the depth chart.

“You could see Sonny playing (MLB) and CJ playing (WLB) and Cody taking a rest, or you could see CJ at Will and Sonny taking a rest,” Knowles said. “So I think all three of those guys are considered ones and should play equally.”

He has also floated the idea of using more 4-3 sets with all three linebackers on the field together.

3. Jeremiah Smith will start at receiver.

A true freshman who was the No. 1-rated recruit in the country regardless of position in the class of 2024, Smith began turning heads during spring practice and never really stopped.

He joins senior Emeka Egbuka and sophomore Carnell Tate as the No. 1 receiver group, but Day said Brandon Inniss, Bryson Rodgers, Koji Antwi and Jayden Ballard to be in the mix as well when Brian Hartline works out his rotation.

“They put in a good preseason and need a couple more days of prep into this first week, but they’re excited to get out there just like everybody else,” Day said.

4. Devin Brown is the No. 2 quarterback.

When Day named Will Howard the starter two weeks ago, he said Brown still had to hold off redshirt freshman Lincoln Kienholz and true freshmen Julian Sayin and Air Noland in the race to be the backup.

The third-year sophomore was able to do so, but Day said there is no preset plan to get him snaps this week.

“We’ll kinda see how the week plays out, but I probably don’t see us doing that in terms of the third series or the first play of the second quarter in this game in particular, but it’s something that we’re considering,” Day said.

This could be a situation worth watching early in the season.

Sayin has drawn consistent praise from teammates and the coaching staff, but Day and his assistants might be reluctant to have a true freshman one snap from being the starter for a team with serious national championship aspirations.

A relatively soft early schedule should provide some opportunities for backups to get game reps at many positions.

Other positions were also up for grabs at the end of last season, but they had less intrigue heading into the preseason.

Alabama transfers Seth McLaughlin and Caleb Downs are expected to be the new starters at center and strong safety, respectively, while Gee Scott Jr. ascends to the role of No. 1 tight end following the graduation of Cade Stover.

Day declined to name a starting running back Tuesday, but senior returnee TreVeyon Henderson and junior Quinshon Judkins, a transfer from Mississippi, figure to be true co-starters as both have run for more than 2,000 yards at the college level already.