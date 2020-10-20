Ohio State Buckeyes: Ryan Day names 2 new starters

Coach Ryan Day removed a little mystery Tuesday when he confirmed Nicholas Petit-Frere and Harry Miller will join the starting offensive line Saturday when the Buckeyes kick off the season against Nebraska.

Petit-Frère, a third-year sophomore, beat out true freshman Paris Johnson Jr. and sophomore Dawand Jones, though Day said he expects all to have a chance to play and the competition to start will continue into the season.