Ohio State Buckeyes: Ryan Day names 2 new starters

With Ohio State football practices even more under wraps than usual because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, guesses about the depth chart have been nearly impossible to make.
Coach Ryan Day removed a little mystery Tuesday when he confirmed Nicholas Petit-Frere and Harry Miller will join the starting offensive line Saturday when the Buckeyes kick off the season against Nebraska.
Petit-Frère, a third-year sophomore, beat out true freshman Paris Johnson Jr. and sophomore Dawand Jones, though Day said he expects all to have a chance to play and the competition to start will continue into the season.
Miller, a sophomore, was long considered the heir apparent to Jonah Jackson, who stepped into the lineup last season after transferring from Rutgers.
The 2019 Ohio State offensive line was among the best in the country in terms of run-blocking, and position coach Greg Studrawa confirmed it could be even better this year with the addition of Miller and Petit-Frere, who were both five-star prospects coming out of high school.
Studrawa also expressed more confidence than usual in his second team, which consists of Matt Jones and Enoch Vimahi at guard, Josh Wypler at center and Jones and Johnson at the tackles.
Miller and Petit-Frere join returning starters Josh Myers, Wyatt Davis and Thayer Munford on the first team line.
Ohio State also will have a new starter at running back and on all three levels of the defense as well as having to replace three senior receivers.