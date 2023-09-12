Ohio State Buckeyes: Ryan Day names starting QB

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Sports
By
25 minutes ago
X

COLUMBUS —Ohio State football coach Ryan Day made it official: Kyle McCord is his starting quarterback.

The junior from Philadelphia St. Joseph’s started the Buckeyes’ first two games of the season, but Day maintained he was still in a competition with redshirt freshman Devin Brown.

ExploreWeekend Thoughts: Bengals flop, Reds respond and Buckeyes look to the future

That is over, but Day said he would still like to get Brown into games when possible.

Ohio State plays host to Western Kentucky at 4 p.m. Saturday at Ohio Stadium.

In Other News
1
High School Football State Poll: Which area teams are ranked?
2
UD announces details of mental health event that will honor Grant’s...
3
Wright State volleyball: Raiders looking to build on success
4
Bengals focused on correcting mistakes and moving on from loss to...
5
Dayton volleyball enters top 25 after 8-2 start

About the Author

Follow Marcus Hartman on facebookFollow Marcus Hartman on twitter

Marcus Hartman has been a digital sports columnist and reporter at Cox's Ohio newspapers the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News since 2016.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top