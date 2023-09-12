Ohio State Buckeyes: Ryan Day names starting QB

COLUMBUS —Ohio State football coach Ryan Day made it official: Kyle McCord is his starting quarterback.

The junior from Philadelphia St. Joseph’s started the Buckeyes’ first two games of the season, but Day maintained he was still in a competition with redshirt freshman Devin Brown.

That is over, but Day said he would still like to get Brown into games when possible.

Ohio State plays host to Western Kentucky at 4 p.m. Saturday at Ohio Stadium.