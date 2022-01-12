Hamburger icon
Ohio State Buckeyes: Several games moved in revised football schedule

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud says Heisman ceremony invite is a blessing

By Marcus Hartman
17 minutes ago

Ohio State released a revised football schedule Wednesday.

None of the Buckeyes’ opponents changed, but most of the Big Ten games on the schedule have a new date.

ExploreEnd of season musings

After nonconference games at home against Notre Dame, Arkansas State and Toledo, Ohio State will begin Big Ten play at home against Wisconsin on Sept. 24.

That was to be a trip to Michigan State.

After facing the Badgers, Ohio State will play Rutgers at home then go to Michigan State.

They will be off on Oct. 15 then play host to Iowa on Oct. 22 and go to Penn State on Oct. 29.

In November, Ohio State will play at Northwestern, host Indiana, go to Maryland and finish the regular season at home against Michigan.

The schedule was revised to account for changes to the 2020 schedule that was shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Marcus Hartman has been a digital sports columnist and reporter at Cox's Ohio newspapers the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News since 2016.

