Ohio State Buckeyes: Several injuries impact lineup for Purdue game

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Ohio State will again be without at least one of its top running backs Saturday at Purdue.

Miyan Williams is out while TreVeyon Henderson is questionable.

Explore Purdue hoping to repeat history against Ohio State

Standout receiver Emeka Egbuka also is out, though that did come as a surprise after he left last week’s win over Maryland early with an apparent leg injury.

Head coach Ryan Day said during the week he did not expect Egbuka’s injury to keep him out long term, but he also said he expected Henderson to be available Saturday after the junior missed the game against the Terps with an unidentified injury.

Henderson leads Ohio State with 295 yards, and his big-play ability has been one of the few bright spots for a running game that is 96th in the country.

Local man will ‘dot the i’ during Ohio State marching band performance Saturday https://t.co/QgHD7xbU9U — journalnews (@journalnews) October 13, 2023

Williams and Henderson shared carries last season as both were in and out of the lineup with injuries.

This season, Chip Trayanum is second on the team with 207 yards on 45 carries while Williams has 96 yards on 25 carries.

Junior Evan Pryor has three carries for 12 yards while sophomore Dallan Hayden has not played yet this season.

Day revealed Tuesday the coaches are considering redshirting Hayden after he was a key sub last year, but he could play in up to four games before losing a year of eligibility.

Senior Xavier Johnson Jr. could get more snaps at receiver and in the backfield with Egbuka and Williams sidelined.

This Week in Ohio State Football: To run, or not to run? That is not exactly the question https://t.co/8euRFFcH6o — Marcus Hartman (@marcushartman) October 11, 2023

True freshman receiver Carnell Tate is also a candidate for more snaps.

Reserve defensive tackle Jaden McKenzie is also questionable while reserve tight end Joe Royer is out.

Nolan Baudo, Timothy Coffey, Kyion Grayes, Zak Herbstreit, Will Smith Jr., Reis Stocksdale and Kourt Williams are also out.