Ohio State Buckeyes: Starting receiver enters transfer portal

Although he was upbeat when he met with reporters via video conference in April, Williams appeared to drop to the second team during spring when Garrett Wilson moved from the slot to X receiver (split end).

That made room for sophomore-to-be Jaxon Smith-Njigba to start at slot with rising senior Chris Olave returning at Z receiver (flanker).

Explore Freshmen continue to impress

Williams is the second highly regarded OSU receiver recruit to enter the portal this year, joining fellow St. Louis native Mookie Cooper. He transferred to Missouri in January after one season in Columbus.

Ohio State still has an embarrassment of riches at receiver, where coach Brian Hartline has put together perhaps the top class in the country in back-to-back years.

Without Cooper and Williams, Ohio State still has four five-star receivers and four four-stars on the roster. That does not include Olave, who was a three-star prospect and has blossomed into an All-Big Ten performer.

True freshmen Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka both flashed in the spring game while Hartline had high praise for sophomore-to-be Julian Fleming, who is recovering from shoulder surgery.

Players who enter the portal can return to their original school, but the school is not obligated to hold their scholarship for them.