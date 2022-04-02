Ohio State Buckeyes: Stover wants to bring defensive mindset to OSU offense

The 6-5, 260-pounder started out at linebacker then moved to defensive end early in his time at Ohio State. He moved to tight end in his second year and looked promising there last season, but he admitted defense is his first love.

“I had a good time on defense. I love playing defense,” he said. “I’m just trying to bring what I did on defense over here to the offense and so far it’s been good. I’m a lot happier.”

Although he has changed sides of the ball again, Stover said he is not leaving that defensive minset

“You’re just trying to maul people, really,” Stover said. “You’re just trying to flat out just put him on his back. It’s like you’re in a street fight. You’re trying to put whatever opponent you have on his back.”