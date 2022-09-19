Ohio State’s Stroud honored by Big Ten

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud is the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week.
The third-year sophomore threw for 367 yards and five touchdowns Saturday night as Ohio State thrashed Toledo 77-21.
He posted a completion percentage over 80 for the fourth time in his career and leads the nation with 11 touchdown passes through three weeks.
The California native is second in the nation in pass efficiency (208.6) and also in the top 10 in yards per pass (fourth, 11.07), completion percentage (eighth, .729) and passing yards per game (ninth, 313.7).
In one and one quarter seasons as a starter, he has earned the conference OPOW aware 10 times.
He is the second Buckeye to earn such honors this season after sophomore receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. was the co-OPOW a week ago.
Ohio State starts Big Ten play this weekend at home against Wisconsin.
About the Author