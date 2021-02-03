X

Ohio State Buckeyes to promote from within to fill open spot on defensive staff

Parker Fleming as Ohio State plays Florida Atlantic at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, August 31, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. Contributed by OSU Athletics.
Parker Fleming as Ohio State plays Florida Atlantic at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, August 31, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. Contributed by OSU Athletics.

Credit: Kirk Irwin

Credit: Kirk Irwin

Sports | 1 hour ago
By Marcus Hartman

Ohio State football coach Ryan Day has decided to hire from within to fill a spot on his staff.

Day confirmed Wednesday morning quality control coach Parker Fleming has been promoted to special teams coordinator while Matt Barnes will move from special teams coordinator and safeties coach to secondary coach.

ExploreRanking Ohio State's recruiting classes since 2000

These moves come in the wake of the retirement of Greg Mattison, who had the title of co-defensive coordinator the past two seasons and also helped coach linebackers.

Fleming, an Atlanta native who played quarterback at Presbyterian College, is entering the fourth season of his second stint with Ohio State.

He first came to the Buckeyes in 2012 and spent two seasons in Columbus as a graduate assistant for offense and special teams.

He returned to Ohio State in 2018 after working at James Madison and Texas State.

ExploreThoughts on how Ohio State can improve defensively after down year

Barnes was hired in 2019 as part of a defensive staff shakeup when Day replaced Urban Meyer as head coach of the Buckeyes.

The Maryland native was brought on as special teams coordinator and assistant secondary coach at that time.

Now Day says he will focus on the secondary while defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs will broaden his attention to the entire defense.

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.