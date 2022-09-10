Ohio State Buckeyes: Top receiver game-time decision for Arkansas State game

While Smith-Njigba is among the top receivers in the country, Fleming would be in Ohio State’s top four if healthy, but the Buckeyes have enviable depth at the position.

Emeka Egbuka caught nine passes for 90 yards and a touchdown last week while Marvin Harrison Jr. made five grabs for 56 yards, but the game-winning touchdown went to senior Xavier Johnson, a former walk-on seeing his first extensive time with the No. 1 offense.

Senior receiver and captain Kam Babb, second-year cornerback Jordan Hancock, senior defensive back Lloyd McFarquhar, redshirt freshman running back Evan Pryor and sophomore linebacker Mitchell Melton are all listed as unavailable.

Pryor and Melton are out for the season with knee injuries.