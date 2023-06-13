Ohio State Buckeyes: Trends involved with Jayden McClain’s commitment

Meyer found some gems as well, including standout safety Jordan Fuller of Old Tappan and starting cornerback Eli Apple (Voorhees Eastern).

Current head coach Ryan Day signed two-year starting center Luke Wypler (Montvale St. Joseph) and two-year starting safety Ronnie Hickman of DePaul Catholic along with linebacker Cody Simon and safety Jayden Bonsu, both of St. Peter’s Prep in Jersey City.

In the past few months, Ohio State has also brought in transfers Davison Igbinosun of Union, N.J., and Tywone Malone of Bergen Catholic as transfers from Mississippi.

Adding McClain to the class might also be part of an effort to remake a secondary that has struggled more often than not in recent seasons.

He is the first defensive back to commit to the 2024 class but certainly won’t be the last.

He told bucknuts.com his relationship with safeties coach Perry Eliano was a key factor in his decision, and the site lists another 26 DBs with offers from Ohio State.

That includes four Ohioans: Centerville safety Reggie Powers and cornerbacks Aaron Scott Jr. of Springfield, Bryce West of Cleveland Glenville and Terrhyon Nichols of Cincinnati Withrow.

Eliano and cornerbacks coach Tim Walton were hired in January 2022 to try to fix the ailing secondary, and they signed five defensive backs in the class of 2023: Bonsu, Malik Hartford of Lakota West, Cedrick Hawkins of Cocoa, Fla., Jermaine Mathews Jr. of Cincinnati Winton Woods and Calvin Simpson-Hunt of Waxahachie, Texas.

No matter the position, Eliano said fit is important when it comes to evaluating potential future Buckeyes.

“It always starts with the fit,” Eliano said. “It always starts with development. We as a culture here pride ourselves on developing young men on and off the field. And so just because you’re a great player doesn’t mean you’re going to continue to be a great player on this level. So we pride ourselves on being able to take a young man that’s a great player in high school and make an even greater player on this level.

“And so that takes a lot of work. That takes a lot of time and making sure that the things that he needs to improve on we’re addressing and not just turning a blind eye because he’s such a great athlete. We want our guys to be the very best they can be on and off the field and reach every opportunity they can to maximize their God-given ability.”