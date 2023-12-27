Ohio State Buckeyes: TreVeyon Henderson in for Cotton Bowl, uncertain what's next

“I haven’t made my decision yet, so I’m not sure what I’ll be doing,” the junior running back told reporters in Dallas of returning to Ohio State next season or entering the NFL Draft.

When the time does come to decide, Henderson said he is leaving it up to a higher power.

“I’ve just been praying on it,” Henderson said. “You got all these worries that come up. What if I get injured? What if this happened? But, you know, I give all those worries to God, and He led me to make that decision to play in this game, to glorify Him and to be out there for my brothers.”

Henderson was one of eight Buckeyes to make an All-Big Ten first team.

Despite missing three contests with an unidentified injury, he led the conference in rushing at 94.9 yards per game.

He ranks 16th in career rushing yards at Ohio State with 2,673 and 11th with 31 rushing touchdowns.

A five-star recruit coming out of Hopewell, Va., the 5-foot-10, 214-pound Henderson is likely to be high on NFL draft boards whenever he decides to go pro, but he said that was not a big concern of his at this time.

“You know, not really,” he said. “Of course, I have my own opinion on where I should be, but at the end of the day, I don’t know what’s best for me. I just want to go where God leads me. That’s all that matters.”

The Buckeyes play Missouri at 8 p.m. Friday.