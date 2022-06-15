Ohio State Buckeyes: Youngest Herbstreit takes part in football camp

BreakingNews
Woman dies after 4-vehicle hit-and-run crash in Dayton
Among the high schoolers working out at Ohio State’s football camp Tuesday was a new face with a familiar name.

Chase Herbstreit, youngest son of ESPN college football analyst and former Ohio State quarterback Kirk Herbstreit, went through drills with other quarterbacks led by OSU QBs coach Corey Dennis.

Chase Herbstreit is entering his sophomore season at St. Xavier High School in Cincinnati, where he threw no passes last season as a freshman while the Bombers went 10-3 and lost to Lakota West in the third round of the playoffs.

Last season, St. Xavier’s quarterback was senior Brogan McCaughey, who threw for 2,666 yards and is headed to Yale.

Kirk Herbstreit, who was also at the camp Tuesday, was a star quarterback at Centerville before spending five seasons at Ohio State, where he was the starter and a captain as a senior.

He has gone on to greater fame calling football games for ESPN, where he is part of the ESPN GameDay pregame show crew and the network’s top broadcast team.

ExploreHerbstreit book reveals how Miami Valley made him who he is today

This year he will also call NFL games on a new package of Thursday night games to be presented by Amazon.

Herbstreit’s oldest boys, twins Tye and Jake, walked on at Clemson, where Tye remains a receiver.

Jake later transferred to Ohio State.

He is not a member of the football team, but his younger brother Zak is a walk-on tight end for the Buckeyes who enrolled as a walk-on last summer.

Their grandfather, Jim, was a captain for Ohio State in 1960, and an assistant coach at Ohio State and Miami University, among other places.

According to Cincinnati.com, the Herbstreits have kept their permanent residence in Nashville but rent a house in Cincinnati after Kirk decided St. X was the best place for his son to develop as a prospect.

Marcus Hartman has been a digital sports columnist and reporter at Cox's Ohio newspapers the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News since 2016.

