dayton-daily-news logo
X

VIDEO: Jeremy Ruckert talks about Ohio State trying to eliminate mistakes

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Caption
Ohio State Buckeyes football looking to tighten up performance

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top