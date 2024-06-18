Ohio State Football: Buckeyes could get creative to fill RB depth

BreakingNews
COLUMBUS — Ohio State football coach Ryan Day dropped a surprising nugget into his meeting with the media Tuesday.

With depth potentially an issue for the Buckeyes at running back this fall, Alabama transfer Caleb Downs could get some looks.

That was a little out of left field because Downs is already an accomplished safety, having been regarded as one of the top freshmen in the country last season for the Crimson Tide.

With All-Big Ten junior TreVeyon Henderson opting not to enter the NFL Draft and All-SEC sophomore deciding to transfer to Ohio State from Mississippi, the Buckeyes will likely have the best running back duo in the country this fall.

Behind them are just a pair of true freshmen — James Peoples and Sam Williams-Dixon — though with three veteran running backs transferring out since the end of last season.

