Police exchange gunfire with man in body armor; I-71 closed in Clinton County
Ohio State Football: Buckeyes wrap up first week focusing on fundamentals

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

WATCH: Ryan Day on what Ohio State wanted to accomplish in week 1, looking ahead to rest of preseason

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Sports
By
59 minutes ago

With one week and one day of preseason in the books, Ohio State football coach Ryan Day explained the progression he and his staff are looking for as they build toward a season-opening game against Notre Dame on Sept. 3.

“This week right here is just all against each other,” Day said. “We’ll go scrimmage on Saturday and the whole idea is that after this week we felt like we could check off some boxes (that) we got better fundamentally.”

Toughness has been a buzzword of the offseason after the Buckeyes were pushed around by Oregon and Michigan last season, and Day said they hope to develop it through simply blocking and tackling each other this month.

“As we come into next week, we’ll go into the next phase and then over the next two weeks you start to introduce (Notre Dame game planning), but right now it’s just against each other and heavy on fundamentals.”

Marcus Hartman has been a digital sports columnist and reporter at Cox's Ohio newspapers the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News since 2016.

