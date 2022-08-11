Ohio State Football: Buckeyes wrap up first week focusing on fundamentals

With one week and one day of preseason in the books, Ohio State football coach Ryan Day explained the progression he and his staff are looking for as they build toward a season-opening game against Notre Dame on Sept. 3.
“This week right here is just all against each other,” Day said. “We’ll go scrimmage on Saturday and the whole idea is that after this week we felt like we could check off some boxes (that) we got better fundamentally.”
Toughness has been a buzzword of the offseason after the Buckeyes were pushed around by Oregon and Michigan last season, and Day said they hope to develop it through simply blocking and tackling each other this month.
“As we come into next week, we’ll go into the next phase and then over the next two weeks you start to introduce (Notre Dame game planning), but right now it’s just against each other and heavy on fundamentals.”
