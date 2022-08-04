Ohio State Football: Injured Buckeyes back as preseason practice begins

Ohio State kicked off the 2022 football season Thursday morning with its first practice of the preseason.
A brief viewing window for the media at the start of the session confirmed the Buckeyes begin the season in relatively good health.
Josh Proctor and Lathan Ransom, a pair of safeties returning from broken legs, were both seen working with the safeties while Cody Simon was back with the linebackers after missing spring practice.
Josh Fryer, a third-year sophomore expected to add critical depth at tackle, was also back in action after missing the spring while senior Tyler Friday returned to the mix on the defensive line.
Ohio State is set to have 25 practices leading up to the season-opening game at home against Notre Dame on Sept. 3.
