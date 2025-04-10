Ohio State football spring game: What to know, how to go

The team is set to arrive at the stadium at 10:30 a.m. and begin doing typical pregame activities at 11 a.m. with an offense-defense scrimmage to follow.

Tickets are on sale at go.osu.edu/fbspringtickets and Ticketmaster.

General admission is $8, reserved seats start at $20, parking is free, and Big Ten Network is set to broadcast the game at noon.

The Buckeye Gameday Fan Fest will also be set up near St. John Arena from 9-noon featuring live entertainment, food, beverages and giveaways.

Aside from tickets, fans are able to purchase opportunities to have a photo taken with the national championship trophy, pregame sideline passes, early entry or have a child be an anthem buddy on the field at Ohio Stadium via BuckeyeExperiences.com.

The Buckeyes are wrapping up a spring scheduled truncated as a result of their run to the national championship.

That culminated with a 34-23 win over Notre Dame in the National Championship Game on Jan. 20 and represents the latest finish to a season in program history.

Among those expected to be in action Saturday are a handful of local high school grads who are fighting for spots on the depth chart heading into the summer.

C.J. Hicks, a senior-to-be from Alter High School, has moved to defensive end after three seasons at linebacker.

Aaron Scott Jr. of Springfield is among youngsters trying to earn playing time at cornerback while junior-to-be Malik Hartford of Lakota West is in a competition to start at deep safety.

The offensive line has three players in the mix as Lakota East grad Austin Siereveld has impressed the coaching staff at tackle and guard, Lakota West grad Tegra Tshabola is back after starting every game at guard last season, and Joshua Padilla is competing for playing time at center as he enters his third season in Columbus after graduating from Wayne.