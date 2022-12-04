Ohio State gets College Football Playoff berth

Georgia is in the playoff for the third time. The Bulldogs are 2-0 in the semifinals and 1-1 in the final after beating Alabama last season for the national championship.

The No. 4 seed is 2-6 in playoff games but has won the championship twice: Ohio State in 2014 and Alabama in 2017.

Ohio State is 2-2 in postseason games under head coach Ryan Day.

The Buckeyes lost to Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl as part of the 2019 playoff but beat the Tigers a year later in a playoff rematch in the Sugar Bowl.

They lost to Alabama in the National Championship Game at the end of the 2020 season and beat Utah in the Rose Bowl last season.