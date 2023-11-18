Ohio State gets out to early lead against Minnesota

Ohio State leads Minnesota 13-0 at halftime in the home finale for the Buckeyes.

The first half started fast but finished with a fizzle.

Ohio State started the scoring with a ruthlessly efficient 85-yard touchdown drive after the OSU defense forced a three-and-out.

TreVeyon Henderson carried four times for 35 yards, including a 9-yard jaunt into the end zone.

He also caught a 13-yard pass to keep the chains moving, and Ohio State looked like it might have an easy afternoon ahead of a trip to Michigan.

The Buckeyes added three points early in the second quarter when Jayden Fielding hit a 47-yard field goal, and Fielding connected again from 26 yards with 4:51 left.

The half ended with an injury scare as McCord was sacked by Jah Joyner and had his legs pinned underneath him.

The Ohio State quarterback got up quickly but looked shaken up and jogged gingerly to the locker room.

He completed 11 of 18 passes for 147 yards, but he appeared to be on different pages than his receivers a couple of times.

Henderson ran for 71 yards on 14 carries while Emeka Egbuka caught five passes for 83 yards.

The Ohio State defense held Minnesota to 90 yards on 24 plays in the first half.