Ohio State grad transfer joins Dayton women’s basketball program

• On Monday, Dayton announced Ohio State transfer Rikki Harris, a 5-foot-10 guard from Indianapolis, will join the program. She’s a grad transfer who averaged 4.4 points in 17.0 minutes last season for the Buckeyes.

Harris ranked 29th in the recruiting class of 2019, according to ESPN. She sat out her freshman season and appeared in 117 games, starting 39, over the past four seasons.

• On Friday, Dayton announced Iowa State transfer Shantavia Dawkins, a 5-7 guard from Brampton, Ont., will join the program. She received limited playing time in 22 games over the past two seasons for a team that played in the NCAA tournament each season. She has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

• On April 17, UD announced the addition of Valparaiso transfer Jayda Johnston, a 6-0 forward from Roseville, Minn. She averaged 3.8 points in 15.4 minutes per game as a junior but appeared in only one game last season as a senior. She left the program for personal reasons in February and entered her name in the transfer portal.

• On April 15, UD announced Columbia transfer Nicole Stephens, a 5-7 guard from Pickerington, will join the program. She averaged 4.4 points in 19.1 minutes per game last season as a senior.

Earlier this spring, Dayton lost Anyssa Jones, Riley Rismiller and Taisiya Kozlova to the portal.

Dayton finished 12-19 last season in coach Tamika Williams-Jeter’s second season.