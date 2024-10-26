Ohio State leads Nebraska after choppy first half

After Nebraska got a 39-yard field goal from John Hohl, Ohio State struck again from deep when Howard found Jeremiah Smith streaking open down the middle for a 60-yard score.

The Buckeyes looked to be driving for more later in the second quarter, but a possession that reached the Nebraska 22 resulted in no points because of pass protection breakdowns.

Ohio State recovered a Howard fumble for no gain on second down, then Howard was sacked for a two-yard loss on third down.

That set up a 42-yard field goal attempt by Jayden Fielding that went wide right.

Nebraska got the ball back with 2:02 on the clock and capitalized with an eight-play, 40-yard drive that resulted in a 55-yard field goal by Hohl.

The Cornhuskers also might have liked more on their last drive, but a questionable offensive pass interference call pushed them back to the Ohio State 45.

Howard completed all nine of his pass attempts in the first half for 167 yards, but the Ohio State running game struggled to produce (14 carries for 30 yards).