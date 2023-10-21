Ohio State leads Penn State after tight first half

COLUMBUS — Ohio State did enough to forged a 10-6 halftime lead over Penn State on Saturday.

The third-ranked Buckeyes started strong, forcing a three-and-out defensively then driving 57 yards to the Penn State 15-yard line.

Kyle McCord completed his first five passes, but three consecutive incompletions led to the Buckeyes settling for Jayden Fielding’s 33-yard field goal.

After the teams traded punts, No. 7 Penn State tied the game on a 40-yard field goal by Alex Felkins. Runs of 20 and 16 yards by Nicholas Singleton put the Nittany Lions in scoring position.

Ohio State went back in front midway through the second quarter on a 2-yard run by Miyan Williams, who bounced off a tackler and stretched the ball over the goal line with 7:31 on the clock.

That capped a 13-play, 61-yard drive by the Buckeyes, who survived a potential defensive touchdown by Penn State thanks to a defensive holding call in the secondary.

Penn State answered with a 41-yard field goal set up by a 34-yard pass from Drew Allar to Theo Johnson, who got lost while running a crossing route and had to be run down by Lathan Ransom and Steele Chambers.

Neither quarterback was sharp in the first half, though McCord found more success.

He completed 11 of 21 passes for 125 yards, numbers that could have looked better if not for a couple of off-target throws and at least two dropped passes.

Allar was 6 for 17 for 91 yards with almost half his yards coming on one completion.

Marvin Harrison Jr. caught five passes for 75 yards while Miyan Williams ran for 52 yards on 13 carries.

Ohio State took the field without top running back TreVeyon Henderson, No. 2 receiver Emeka Egbuka and top cornerback Denzel Burke, who all are dealing with unidentified injuries.