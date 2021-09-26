Ohio State linebacker dismissed from team

Senior linebacker K’Vaughan Pope has been dismissed from the Ohio State Buckeyes roster.
“K’Vaughan will continue to have the use of programs that benefit our student-athletes, such as our Student-Athlete Support Services Office,” Ohio State announced Sunday, “and we will support him with his progress toward graduation. He will remain on scholarship through the duration of this semester.
Pope, of Dinwiddie, Ga., appeared to be upset about being taken out of the game Saturday during a 59-7 victory against Akron at Ohio Stadium.
He was seen removing his gear and tossing his gloves into the crowd before leaving the field.
At halftime, Pope — or someone using his Twitter account — tweeted, “good lucc (sic) to my teammates” and then followed up with a profane message for Ohio State.
The second tweet was later deleted, though not before it was picked up by numerous accounts that follow college football.
Pope is a senior who appeared to be in line for more playing time this season but was passed on the depth chart by multiple younger players. He appeared in 33 games in his career.