Ohio State ranked in No. 1 in first College Football Playoff rankings of 2023

Ohio State is No. 1 in the first release of the College Football Playoff rankings of 2023.

The Buckeyes, who are No. 3 in the Associated Press rankings this week, are 8-0 with wins over No. 11 Penn State and No. 15 Notre Dame.

Defending national champion Georgia is ranked No. 2, Michigan is third and Florida State is No. 4.

The Bulldogs and Wolverines have no wins over ranked teams, but both have multiple games against ranked foes coming up.

Undefeated Washington is ranked fifth while Oregon is No. 6 followed by Texas, Alabama, Oklahoma and Mississippi to round out the top 10, which was released Tuesday.

The Ducks are the highest-ranked one-loss team, having dropped a 36-33 decision at Washington on Oct. 14.

Rankings will be released every Tuesday through the end of the regular season with the final rankings set to be released Dec. 3.

This season the Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl are set to host semifinal games on Jan. 1.

The National Championship Game will be played Jan. 8 in NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.