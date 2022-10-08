Ohio State shreds Michigan State defense en route to big halftime lead

On Ohio State’s next drive, the Buckeyes started at their own 2 but needed less than three minutes to find the end zone again, this time on a 51-yard pass from Stroud to Julian Fleming.

Michigan State responded with a seven-play, 76-yard scoring drive that included two personal fouls on Ohio State — a horse-collar tackle by Cam Brown that turned a one-yard loss into a 15-yard first down and a hands-to-the-face flag on Zach Harrison that wiped out a third down sack.

Brown was also called for pass interference on the drive, but it was declined when Reed made a tough catch. After his penalty, Brown was taken out and replaced by JK Johnson, who was victimized for an 18-yard touchdown catch by Reed.

The Buckeyes restored their two-score lead soon after as Henderson took a handoff and bounced outside for a 1-yard touchdown run. The big play on the drive was a 32-yard pass from Stroud, who took a hit but delivered a rainbow throw right into the arms of Harrison on the sideline on third-and-8.

They found the end zone one more time late in the second quarter as Stroud hit Harrison over the middle on a play-action pass and he eluded multiple MSU defenders to get to the goal line.

That 28-yard score gave the Buckeyes 429 yards of offense in less than 30 minutes.