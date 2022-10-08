Ohio State shreds Michigan State defense en route to big halftime lead

EAST LANSING, Mich. -- C.J. Stroud threw four touchdown passes and TreVeyon Henderson ran for more than 100 yards as Ohio State built a 35-13 lead through one half at Michigan State on Saturday.
Ohio State struck first with a seven-play, 80-yard touchdown drive that concluded with a competitive catch by Marvin Harrison Jr. against Charles Brantley, who was flagged for pass interference.
It didn’t matter as Harrison gathered in the back-shoulder throw from Stroud in the end zone anyway.
Brantley got some revenge on the next Ohio State drive as he returned an interception 32 yards for a touchdown. Stroud and Emeka Egbuka appeared to miscommunicate on the play as Egbuka ran deep and Stroud threw the ball into the flat, where Brantley was waiting for it.
The Buckeyes struck back quickly, though, as Egbuka got behind the coverage Stroud found him for a 69-yard score.
On Ohio State’s next drive, the Buckeyes started at their own 2 but needed less than three minutes to find the end zone again, this time on a 51-yard pass from Stroud to Julian Fleming.
Michigan State responded with a seven-play, 76-yard scoring drive that included two personal fouls on Ohio State — a horse-collar tackle by Cam Brown that turned a one-yard loss into a 15-yard first down and a hands-to-the-face flag on Zach Harrison that wiped out a third down sack.
Brown was also called for pass interference on the drive, but it was declined when Reed made a tough catch. After his penalty, Brown was taken out and replaced by JK Johnson, who was victimized for an 18-yard touchdown catch by Reed.
The Buckeyes restored their two-score lead soon after as Henderson took a handoff and bounced outside for a 1-yard touchdown run. The big play on the drive was a 32-yard pass from Stroud, who took a hit but delivered a rainbow throw right into the arms of Harrison on the sideline on third-and-8.
They found the end zone one more time late in the second quarter as Stroud hit Harrison over the middle on a play-action pass and he eluded multiple MSU defenders to get to the goal line.
That 28-yard score gave the Buckeyes 429 yards of offense in less than 30 minutes.
