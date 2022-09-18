Ohio State soars to big lead through two quarters against Toledo

Ohio State needed only six plays to answer as Stroud found Harrison in the end zone from eight yards out. He had a tight window to hit the sophomore receiver, who went airborne but got both feet down in the end zone for the score.

After the Buckeyes forced a three-and-out that featured a pair of tackles for loss, the offense kept humming.

Stroud rifled a pass just over a defender’s hands to Harrison for a 42-yard play that put the Buckeyes at the 3-yard line. After a run was stuffed, Stroud missed a wide-open Stover in the end zone on a play-action pass that Woody Hayes probably would have recognized, then Emeka Egbuka capped it with a 3-yard end-around run.

After another highlight-reel touchdown pass from Stroud — this time hauled in by Fleming — the Rockets struck back with their own talented quarterback.

Finn engineered an 85-yard scoring drive nearly all on his own, keeping it alive with a 23-yard scramble on third-and-12 and 12-yard pass on fourth-and-5. He finished it with a 23-yard scramble when he just eluded a diving Steele Chambers at the line of scrimmage then dove over the goal line ahead of the pursuit.

That cut Ohio State’s lead to 28-14 with 10:41 still left in the second quarter.

Soon the advantage was back to three touchdowns as Stroud led the Buckeyes on another 75-yard march, this one concluding with Harrison collecting a pass in the back of the end zone and tapping both toes to make sure it counted.

The next Ohio State possession, it was Fleming’s turn again. He caught an 11-yard slant from Stroud to put the game further out of each with 47 seconds left in the half.

Stroud completed 18 of 20 passes for 297 yards in the first half while Harrison had six catches for 102 yards.

Finn finished the first 30 minutes with 96 yards passing and 72 yards on the ground, but the rest of the Rockets accounted for only six yards.