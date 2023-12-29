Ohio State vs. Missouri: What to know about the Cotton Bowl

Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

TV/Radio: ESPN/1410

Series history: Ohio State leads 10-1-1 in a series that began in 1939. The Buckeyes won the first five meetings before a 13-13 tie in 1946. Missouri’s only win came in 1976 when the Tigers prevailed 22-21 in Ohio Stadium. The teams have only played twice since then, Ohio State wins in 1997 and ‘98.

Last meeting: No. 1-ranked Ohio State won 35-14 over the 21st-ranked Tigers at Ohio Stadium in 1998. Missouri lead 14-13 at the half thanks to a fumble return for a touchdown, but the Buckeyes took the lead for good on Joe Montgomery’s 6-yard TD run in the third quarter. Montgomery ran for 78 yards while Michael Wiley went for 209, and Joe Germaine added 211 yards through the air.

Coaches: Ohio State’s Ryan Day is 56-7 in five seasons, including 2-3 in postseason games. Eli Drinkwitz is 27-21 in four seasons at Missouri and 39-22 overall as a head coach.

Ohio State notes: The Buckeyes are 2-0 in the Cotton Bowl with a 24-7 win over USC to conclude the 2017 season and a 28-12 win over Texas A&M in 1987 (’86 season)… Ohio State is 3-0 at AT&T Stadium including wins over TCU in 2018 and the win over Oregon in the first College Football Playoff National Championship Game in Jan. 2015… Ohio State has played in 55 bowls and won 27… Day’s teams are undefeated against unranked foes and 18-7 against the top 25… Including national championship games, Ohio State is 2-12 against teams from the SEC in bowls. The Buckeyes beat Arkansas in the 2011 Sugar Bowl and Alabama in the 2015 Sugar Bowl… Walk-on linebacker Jalen Pace is the only Ohio State player from Missouri. Hall of Fame offensive lineman Orlando Pace’s son grew up in St. Louis while he was a player for the St. Louis Rams… Ohio State leads the nation in passing yards allowed per game (147.4).

Missouri notes: The Tigers lead the nation in red zone offense (98.2 percent)… They lead the SEC in turnover margin at plus-9… Cody Schrader leads the nation in rushing (1,499 yards) and was named to multiple All-America teams… Cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine leads the SEC in passes defended… Missouri is 25th nationally in scoring (34.1 points per game) and total offense (442.9 yards per game)… The Tigers are 42nd in scoring defense (22.3 ppg.) and 38th in total defense (347.2 ypg.)… Missouri is 2-1 in the Cotton Bowl with wins over Arkansas and Oklahoma State in 2008 and ‘14, respectively. The Tigers lost to Texas in the 1946 edition… Drinkwitz is the 2023 SEC Coach of the Year… Missouri receiver Mookie Cooper is an Ohio State transfer… Missouri offensive lineman Javon Foster is the son of former Ohio State linebacker Jerome Foster.

Quoted: Drinkwitz on Day: “I think he’s a tremendous football coach. Obviously, followed his career. Have a lot of respect for the way he’s gone about his business, working up from Boston College. From the NFL, having opportunities there to be the offensive coordinator at Ohio State, and, obviously, I think one of the elite coaches in college football. Does a tremendous job offensively. He’s one of those teams that I like to watch and just see what they’re doing, because I know they’re always on the cutting edge, and then just have a tremendous amount of respect for the person that he is as well as the football coach.”

Next game: Ohio State will begin the 2024 season at home against Akron on Aug. 31.

Prediction: Ohio State 27, Missouri 16