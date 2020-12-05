X

Ohio State will play Michigan State without three starting offensive linemen

Ohio State players surround Josh Myers as he speaks before a game against Indiana on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2020, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. David Jablonski/Staff
Ohio State players surround Josh Myers as he speaks before a game against Indiana on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2020, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. David Jablonski/Staff

Credit: David Jablonski

Credit: David Jablonski

Sports | 49 minutes ago
By David Jablonski

The No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes (4-0) will play Michigan State (2-3) at noon Saturday in East Lansing, Mich., without three starters from the offensive line.

Center Josh Myers, right tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere, and left tackle Thayer Munford were among the 23 players listed as unavailable on a list released by Ohio State at 10:45 a.m. Saturday. One other offensive lineman, tackle Paris Johnson Jr., is also out.

ExplorePREVIEW: OSU vs. MSU

According to Ohio State, the players listed as unavailable “may be unavailable because of injury, rehabilitation because of an injury or illness.”

One other starter was on the list: linebacker Tuf Borland, the team’s second-leading tackler. Josh Proctor, who splits time at safety, is also unavailable.

Also out are: running back Marcus Crowley; wide receivers Kamryn Babb, Mookie Cooper, Jaylen Harris and Gee Scott; cornerback Cam Brown; safety Kourt Williams; defensive backs Alec Taylor and Cam Kittle; defensive linemen Jacolbe Cowan, Aaron Cox, Tyler Friday and Noah Potter; tight ends Patrick Gurd and Joe Royer; quarterback Jagger Laroe; longsnapper Roen McCullough.

Ohio State did not play last weekend at Illinois because of rising COVID-19 cases within the program. It returned to practice on Tuesday and announced Friday it would be able to play Michigan State.

In Other News

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.