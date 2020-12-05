Ohio State will play Michigan State without three starting offensive linemen

The No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes (4-0) will play Michigan State (2-3) at noon Saturday in East Lansing, Mich., without three starters from the offensive line.
Center Josh Myers, right tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere, and left tackle Thayer Munford were among the 23 players listed as unavailable on a list released by Ohio State at 10:45 a.m. Saturday. One other offensive lineman, tackle Paris Johnson Jr., is also out.
According to Ohio State, the players listed as unavailable “may be unavailable because of injury, rehabilitation because of an injury or illness.”
One other starter was on the list: linebacker Tuf Borland, the team’s second-leading tackler. Josh Proctor, who splits time at safety, is also unavailable.
Also out are: running back Marcus Crowley; wide receivers Kamryn Babb, Mookie Cooper, Jaylen Harris and Gee Scott; cornerback Cam Brown; safety Kourt Williams; defensive backs Alec Taylor and Cam Kittle; defensive linemen Jacolbe Cowan, Aaron Cox, Tyler Friday and Noah Potter; tight ends Patrick Gurd and Joe Royer; quarterback Jagger Laroe; longsnapper Roen McCullough.
Ohio State did not play last weekend at Illinois because of rising COVID-19 cases within the program. It returned to practice on Tuesday and announced Friday it would be able to play Michigan State.