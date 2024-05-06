OHSAA releases new divisions for girls basketball; several area teams on the move

Explore Local leaders analyze division changes

Most notably, the former Division I has been broken up into three.

While a dozen local schools remain in the biggest division, four are in the new Division II while another nearly 20 are in the new DIII.

While Carroll and Badin are in the new DIII, Alter and Fenwick both landed in Division IV. That means the Patriots will still have to deal with three-time defending Division II state champion Purcell Marian, but the Lady Knights and Falcons will not.

Smaller schools will also see changes, including defending Division IV (formerly the smallest division) champion Fort Loramie landing in the new Division VII (now the smallest).

The OHSAA described the divisional assignments and regional tournament representation as “preliminary” OHSAA member schools may opt to move up to Division I if Referendum Issue 1B passes this spring.

Results of the referendum voting will be announced May 16, and changes to divisional assignments or tournament representation as a result of schools opting up to Division I will be announced by the OHSAA at a later date.

Here is a look all where local schools landed within the new divisions for girls basketball:

Division I – 64 Schools (582 and higher adjusted enrollment count)

Mason, Fairfield, Lakota West, Lakota East, Centerville, Fairmont, Beavercreek, Springboro, Wayne, Middletown, Springfield, Lebanon

Division II – 64 Schools (418 to 578)

Miamisburg, Northmont, Troy, Stebbins

Division III – 127 Schools (271 to 417)

Edgewood, Xenia, Fairborn, Piqua, Butler, West Carrollton, Trotwood-Madison, Sidney, Monroe, Ponitz, Bellbrook, Greenville, Tecumseh, Stivers, Chaminade Julienne, Badin, Carroll, Franklin, Tippecanoe,

Of note: Edgewood is the largest school in Division III and would have been in DII if not for competitive balance (CB). So would Xenia. Defending DIII state champ Cincinnati Purcell Marian is in Division III but would have been in D-IV if not for competitive balance.

Division IV – 129 Schools (192 to 270)

Bellefontaine, Oakwood, Urbana, Northridge, Benjamin Logan, Bethel, Greenon, Thurgood Marshall, Madison, Kenton Ridge, Indiana Lake, Dunbar, Alter, Fenwick

Of note: Alter and Fenwick were both bumped up from Division V by competitive balance; Bellefontaine dropped down because of CB

Division V – 128 Schools (135 to 191)

Meadowdale, Brookville, Waynesville, Valley View, Springfield Shawnee, Miami East, Northwestern, Greeneview, Versailles, Dixie, Tri-Village, Cincinnati Christian

Of note: Meadowdale has the maximum number of 191 and was bumped down by CB; So were Brookville and Waynesville; Cincinnati Christian and Tri-Village were bumped up a division by CB.

Division VI – 131 Schools (93 to 134)

Preble Shawnee, Northeastern, Anna, West Liberty-Salem, Arcanum, Dayton Christian, Coldwater, Fort Recovery, Mechanicsburg, St. Henry, Marion Local, Minster, Triad, National Trail, Fairlawn, Tri-County North, New Bremen.

Of note: Preble Shawnee is the biggest school in D-VI and would be in DV if not for other schools gaining numbers via competitive balance; Arcanum, Anna moved down because of CB.

Division VII – 129 Schools (92 and fewer)

Ansonia, Franklin Monroe, Twin Valley South, Fort Loramie, Covington, Troy Christian, Cedarville, Catholic Central, Legacy Christian Academy, Miami Valley School, Botkins, Southeastern, Mississinawa Valley, Southeastern, Middletown Christian, Russia, Lehman Catholic, Calvary Christian School, New Knoxville

Of note: Ansonia and Franklin Monroe are the largest schools in DVII and would be in DVI if not for competitive balance. So would T.V. South, Fort Loramie and Covington.