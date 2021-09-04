OSU’s Ryan Day, former Buckeye Josh Myers watch Miamisburg top Alter

MIAMISBURG -- Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and former Buckeyes lineman and current Green Bay Packers center Josh Myers were among those in attendance Friday as host Miamisburg handled Alter 33-14 at Holland Field in a non-league match-up created this week due to COVID cancellations.
Miamisburg (3-0) was supposed to host Harrison. Alter (1-2) was scheduled to play Belmont.
The meeting was the first between the two schools since Alter went 3-1 during a four-game series from 1991-94.
Miamisburg limited the Knights to 21 first half yards en route to a 16-0 halftime lead. The score remained that way until the teams combined for 31 fourth-quarter points.
Miamisburg quarterback Justin Barry threw touchdown passes of 19 and 59 yards to Jackson McGohan and Drew Dunaway, respectively, while Christian Davis and Corwyn Hurt each rushed for touchdowns. Thomas Monning kicked two field goals (29 and 22 yards).
Alter’s C.J. Hicks, an Ohio State recruit, caught a pair of fourth-quarter touchdown passes from Danny Mangin and Gavin Conner.
Miamisburg travels to Centerville next week, while Alter hosts Akron Hoban at Miamisburg.