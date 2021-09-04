OSU’s Ryan Day, former Buckeye Josh Myers watch Miamisburg top Alter

Miamisburg limited the Knights to 21 first half yards en route to a 16-0 halftime lead. The score remained that way until the teams combined for 31 fourth-quarter points.

Miamisburg quarterback Justin Barry threw touchdown passes of 19 and 59 yards to Jackson McGohan and Drew Dunaway, respectively, while Christian Davis and Corwyn Hurt each rushed for touchdowns. Thomas Monning kicked two field goals (29 and 22 yards).