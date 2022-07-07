Pair of Cincinnati Bengals greats back under consideration for Pro Football Hall of Fame

He is also the team record-holder for interception return touchdowns (five)

The Florida A&M product later was head coach at his alma mater and then director of athletics.

Riley and Anderson were part of the first Bengals Ring of Honor class last year.

Also in the running for the 2023 PFHOF class is John McVay, a Miami University grad who was the head coach of the Dayton Flyers from 1965-72.

His biggest impact in the NFL came as an executive for the 49ers for nearly two decades. He joined the organization in 1979 and helped build the team that won five Super Bowls.

McVay is among semifinalists being considered by the Coach/Contributor committee. They are set to meet Aug. 23 to consider one nominee for the 2023 class.