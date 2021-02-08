Pair of coaches with local connections win Super Bowl

A pair of coaches with local connections are getting new Super Bowl rings thanks to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ win over the Kansas City Chiefs.
Mike Chiurco was part of a Super Bowl winner for the first time in his second season as assistant to the head coach in Tampa.
He was an assistant coach at Fairfield High School in 2011 and ’12.
He then spent five seasons with the Arizona Cardinals under head coach Bruce Arians, who is the current coach of the Buccs.
Tampa assistant Tom Moore is set to get his fourth ring in 41 years of coaching.
One of his first stops in a long and decorated coaching career came at the University of Dayton, where Moore coached running backs and obtained a Master’s degree.
Moore’s numerous coaching stops include the Steelers, where he won two Super Bowls working under Dayton grad Chuck Noll, and the Colts, where he won another Super Bowl as Peyton Manning’s offensive coordinator.