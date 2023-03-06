Ohio State’s Paris Johnson Jr. continues work with Cincinnati Bengals legend

He is considered an outstanding athlete of his size, he has also expressed a great interest in the technical aspects of playing tackle, and he said Anderson and Frye emphasize some of the same things.

“So I would say the one big things that I work on with (Anderson) a lot are individual hands, and that’s something that also coach Frye brought to Ohio State so it was kind of perfect,” Johnson said. “It’s kind of perfect that I’m working individual hands and individual feet with coach Frye and then Willie Anderson. His technique and all that stuff mirrors the same thing so I’m able to bring it to practice. I’m able to receive the same coaching, the same support that the team has, which is awesome.”

Anderson was a standout at Auburn before the Bengals chose him with No. 10 pick in the 1996 draft.

He was a first-team All-Pro pick three times, already has been inducted into the Bengals Ring of Honor and was a semifinalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2023.

The Bengals likely could use help at tackle in the early rounds of the draft in April, but Johnson likely will be chosen before they are are on the clock at No. 28.