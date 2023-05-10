Peoria rallies past Dayton

Dayton starter Hunter Parks tossed five scoreless innings without allowing a runner past second base. Parks allowed three hits with one walk and eight strikeouts and left the game with a two-run lead.

The Dragons broke a scoreless tie in the top of the fifth inning when Edwin Arroyo blasted a two-run home run on the 10th pitch of his at-bat. Arroyo’s home run came after a two-out single by Justice Thompson and gave the Dragons a 2-0 lead.