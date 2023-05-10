X

Peoria rallies past Dayton

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Sports
By Staff Report
49 minutes ago

The Peoria Chiefs scored two runs in the seventh inning and one in the eighth beat the Dayton Dragons 3-2 on Tuesday in the opening game of a six-game series.

Dayton starter Hunter Parks tossed five scoreless innings without allowing a runner past second base. Parks allowed three hits with one walk and eight strikeouts and left the game with a two-run lead.

The Dragons broke a scoreless tie in the top of the fifth inning when Edwin Arroyo blasted a two-run home run on the 10th pitch of his at-bat. Arroyo’s home run came after a two-out single by Justice Thompson and gave the Dragons a 2-0 lead.

Braxton Roxby replaced Parks and pitched a scoreless sixth inning before surrendering a two-out, two-run single in the seventh as Peoria tied the game. The Chiefs took the lead in the eighth when Victor Scott tripled and scored on a one-out ground out. 

Arroyo had two hits. Austin Hendrick also had two hits to extend his hitting streak to nine straight games.

In Other News
1
Dayton offers scholarship to 2025 forward from Florida
2
NFL Schedule: Bengals-Chiefs set for Week 17
3
Reds’ top prospect makes history in Triple-A
4
‘Like old times’ -- Hill to team up with college teammate in Bengals’...
5
McCoy: Reds hang on to beat Mets

About the Author

Staff Report
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top