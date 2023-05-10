Peoria rallies past Dayton

The Peoria Chiefs scored two runs in the seventh inning and one in the eighth beat the Dayton Dragons 3-2 on Tuesday in the opening game of a six-game series.
Dayton starter Hunter Parks tossed five scoreless innings without allowing a runner past second base. Parks allowed three hits with one walk and eight strikeouts and left the game with a two-run lead.
The Dragons broke a scoreless tie in the top of the fifth inning when Edwin Arroyo blasted a two-run home run on the 10th pitch of his at-bat. Arroyo’s home run came after a two-out single by Justice Thompson and gave the Dragons a 2-0 lead.
Braxton Roxby replaced Parks and pitched a scoreless sixth inning before surrendering a two-out, two-run single in the seventh as Peoria tied the game. The Chiefs took the lead in the eighth when Victor Scott tripled and scored on a one-out ground out.
Arroyo had two hits. Austin Hendrick also had two hits to extend his hitting streak to nine straight games.
