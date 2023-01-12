BreakingNews
As local nursing homes face 38 COVID outbreaks, study suggests boosters offer effective defense
Perez scores 18 to lead Dayton past Davidson

Sports
By , Staff Writer
17 minutes ago
Flyers are 3-2 since an 0-10 start

The Dayton Flyers women’s basketball team evened its Atlantic 10 Conference record at 2-2 with a 66-60 victory against Davidson on Wednesday at UD Arena.

Dayton (3-12 overall) bounced back from an 82-66 loss to Fordham at home Sunday and improved to 3-2 since an 0-10 start. It is tied for sixth place in the A-10.

Davidson (7-9, 0-2) fell to 0-12 against Dayton. All the games have taken place since the 2014-15 season when Davidson joined the A-10.

Mariah Perez led Dayton with 18 points on 8-of-14 shooting and grabbed 12 rebounds for her fifth double-double of the season. She has averaged 10.5 points in four A-10 games. The Flyers have six players averaging between 10 and 12 points since conference play began.

Arianna Smith scored 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting. She’s averaging 10.2 points in five games since returning from injury.

Destiny Bohanon scored 11 points. She leads Dayton with 12.4 points per game this season.

Dayton led 18-11 after one quarter and 34-29 at halftime. Davidson took its first lead late in the third quarter, but Bohanon made a jump shot with one second left to give Dayton a 45-44 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Dayton owned a slim lead for most of the fourth quarter. Smith gave the Flyers a 59-54 advantage on a 3-pointer with 2:35 to play. Dayton sealed the victory by making 7 of 10 free throws in the final minute.

Dayton matched its season low with 13 turnovers.

Dayton returns to action at 2 p.m. Sunday at Saint Louis (5-13, 1-2).

