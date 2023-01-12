Perez scores 18 to lead Dayton past Davidson

Dayton (3-12 overall) bounced back from an 82-66 loss to Fordham at home Sunday and improved to 3-2 since an 0-10 start. It is tied for sixth place in the A-10.

Davidson (7-9, 0-2) fell to 0-12 against Dayton. All the games have taken place since the 2014-15 season when Davidson joined the A-10.