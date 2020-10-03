Photos: Buckeyes hold practice at Ohio Stadium three weeks before opener

The Ohio State Buckeyes held a practice at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, three weeks before the season opener against Nebraska in Columbus.
Ohio State allowed the media to watch and shoot photos and video for 30 minutes during the practice. It was the first time this season a practice has been opened to the media.
Ohio State coach Ryan Day gave a fiery speech early in the 30-minute period as the players surrounded him.
Day talked to reporters on a Zoom interview on Friday and spoke about the sacrifices his coaches are making to ensure the players stay healthy during a season that was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.
Ohio State plays Nebraska at noon on Nov. 24. It’s the first of eight regular-season games in eight weeks. There will be another game in Week 9, which could be the Big Ten Championship game for the Buckeyes if they win their division.