The Professional Bull Riders aka PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour stopped at Wright State University’s Nutter Center in Fairborn for two nights of cowboys and bucking bulls on Friday, March 22 and Saturday, March 23, 2024. Here’s a look at Saturday’s action. Texas Rattler Daniel Keeping of Montague, Texas won the Dayton event with a 2-for-3 performance. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER